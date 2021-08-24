Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Nova Measuring Instruments accounts for approximately 1.3% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 4.38% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $126,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,054. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.