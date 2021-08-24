Financial Analysis: Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) vs. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 922.42 -$117.51 million ($1.38) -1.70 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$26.81 million ($4.32) -5.54

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -32.65% -27.94% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -3.73% -2.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adverum Biotechnologies and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 10 0 0 2.00 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20

Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.43, suggesting a potential upside of 173.56%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.45%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.