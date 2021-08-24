VerusCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $42,132.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $65.65 million and $42,132.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002125 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00053605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00126507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00155672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,287.39 or 0.99921693 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.66 or 0.00992571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.44 or 0.06612374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,919,897 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

