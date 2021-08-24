D Eugene Ewing Purchases 1,040 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $28,953.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

D Eugene Ewing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, D Eugene Ewing purchased 2,511 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. 3,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.92 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

