Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion.Intuit also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.990 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $10.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $562.91. 87,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,481. The company has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $553.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $478.67.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

