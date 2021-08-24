Workiva (NYSE:WK) Hits New 12-Month High at $141.01

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $141.01 and last traded at $140.64, with a volume of 1595155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Get Workiva alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.66.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $1,924,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,336,378.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $2,837,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,753,066.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 790,672 shares of company stock valued at $99,987,388. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,235,000 after buying an additional 121,366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Workiva by 15.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,683,000 after buying an additional 292,834 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth $103,587,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 6.3% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,104,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,930,000 after buying an additional 65,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 14.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,115,000 after buying an additional 133,695 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.