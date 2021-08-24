GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 74,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,895. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.41. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

