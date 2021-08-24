GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.
Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 74,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,895. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.41. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $6.00.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
