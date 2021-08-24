Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 173,300 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 2.1% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,333,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,980,459. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.