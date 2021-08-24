iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Stock Position Increased by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 459.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,215,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998,052 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $24,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. 1,032,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,751. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49.

