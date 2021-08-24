Capital Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 122,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,064,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,795,000 after buying an additional 35,871 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 143,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 31,644 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. 80,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,433. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

