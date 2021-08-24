Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.3% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $58,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after buying an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after buying an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after buying an additional 461,095 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $231.25. The company had a trading volume of 92,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $230.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

