AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 121,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 72,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock remained flat at $$27.52 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 788,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,451,420. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

