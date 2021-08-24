Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 493 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 121,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 72,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

NYSE:T traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 848,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,451,420. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a market cap of $196.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

