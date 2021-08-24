Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.42. The company has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.