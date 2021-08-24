Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $481.41. The company had a trading volume of 34,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,490. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.14 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $476.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $197.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

