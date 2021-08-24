Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lowered by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.59. 148,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,351. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Argus boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

