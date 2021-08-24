Megacoin (MEC) Market Capitalization Tops $287,360.22

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $287,360.22 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.00366056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,628,021 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

