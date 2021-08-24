Rune (RUNE) Market Capitalization Hits $3.93 Million

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $203.52 or 0.00421000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $258,251.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00053357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00126606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00155101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,249.49 or 0.99806701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.84 or 0.00992582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.39 or 0.06605700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

