Zacks: Brokerages Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.08. ProPetro posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%.

Shares of ProPetro stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. 23,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,291. The company has a market capitalization of $770.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.31. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 486,926 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ProPetro by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 118,042 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ProPetro by 140,135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 518.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 337,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 596,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 213,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

