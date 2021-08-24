-$0.23 EPS Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. 33,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,371. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

