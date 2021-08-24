Brokerages Set Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Target Price at $17.25

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Xponential Fitness stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,611. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

