Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.0% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $18,961,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 516,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,868,947. The stock has a market cap of $196.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

