SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 3.2% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

SDY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $124.13. 37,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.08. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

