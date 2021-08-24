Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,471. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $286.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

