iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Raised by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.38. 919,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,449,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

