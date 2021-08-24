JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 150,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 10.0% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.87. 666,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,538,047. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.32. The firm has a market cap of $189.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

