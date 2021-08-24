Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Shares of Core & Main stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.14. 14,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,159. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.