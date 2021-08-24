MultiVAC (MTV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.83 Million

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One MultiVAC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded up 63.5% against the US dollar. MultiVAC has a total market cap of $34.30 million and $3.83 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00054964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00049956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.99 or 0.00798208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00099667 BTC.

About MultiVAC

MultiVAC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

Buying and Selling MultiVAC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiVAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MultiVAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MultiVAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

