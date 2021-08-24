JNBA Financial Advisors Has $855,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. United Bank increased its position in Oracle by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Oracle by 6.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 5.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 17.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.50. The stock had a trading volume of 262,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,957. The company has a market cap of $247.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

