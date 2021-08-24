Zacks: Analysts Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post $159.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.77 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $143.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $630.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $546.87 million to $682.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $796.88 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.35. 31,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,790. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 131.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 59,111 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 105,580.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 73.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 721,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,065,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.