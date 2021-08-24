Qtum Price Reaches $13.04 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $583.83 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $13.04 or 0.00026967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,674,763 coins and its circulating supply is 98,640,960 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

