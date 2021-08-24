JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 1,933 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Graco were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after buying an additional 198,109 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Graco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. CQS US LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 83,081 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Graco by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after buying an additional 82,938 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Graco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.22 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

