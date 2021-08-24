$0.66 EPS Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.68. Monster Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $96.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,343. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.61.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after purchasing an additional 140,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after purchasing an additional 311,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,644,000 after buying an additional 321,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

