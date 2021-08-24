Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.14). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. 9,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,448. The stock has a market cap of $167.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.18.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

