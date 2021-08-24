Community Bank of Raymore Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,988. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $222.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

