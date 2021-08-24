ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research report released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOW. KeyCorp raised their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $641.90.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $621.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,325. The company has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $432.85 and a 1-year high of $621.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $566.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $3,161,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 83.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $23,263,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

