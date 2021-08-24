Annapolis Financial Services LLC Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after buying an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after buying an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,868.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,441,000 after buying an additional 2,152,780 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.53. 137,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,706,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $120.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a market cap of $211.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

