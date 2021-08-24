Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,212 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,193. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 342.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

