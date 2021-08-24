Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Varonis Systems worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Varonis Systems by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,503.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.73. 24,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,869. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $75.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.86.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

