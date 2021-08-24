iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $110.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,941. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.49. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

