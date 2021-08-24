JNBA Financial Advisors Has $9.59 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 43,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.91. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $109.31 and a 52 week high of $164.75.

