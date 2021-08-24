Brokerages Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. STORE Capital reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in STORE Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 119.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 54.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 68,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,537. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

