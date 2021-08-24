Annapolis Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.15. 5,634,792 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.58.

