AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,336. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $95.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 389,110 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,461 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.