Brokerages Anticipate NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. NetEase reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetEase will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetEase.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 458,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,538. NetEase has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NetEase by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NetEase by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

