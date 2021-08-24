LINKA Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. LINKA has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $27,991.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00049994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.34 or 0.00796558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00099621 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LINKAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.