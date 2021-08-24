$667.78 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report sales of $667.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $675.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.80 million. Stericycle reported sales of $636.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 276.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $87,036,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 65.0% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,817,000 after acquiring an additional 562,107 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 20.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,530,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 362,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

