MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Up 61.1% Over Last Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $43,178.59 and $20.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 61.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056024 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

