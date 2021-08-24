Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New $6.91 Million Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 251,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,453. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $3,490,744.53. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

