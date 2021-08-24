77,204 Shares in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,140,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,762. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,704 shares of company stock worth $968,864 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

